Sexual predator featured in Sunday's episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody

His behaviour escalated from filming women without their consent to raping someone in an alleyway.

Sexual predator Loui Cadman, 25, who was captured on CCTV, was also found to have intimately filmed the victim without her consent, known as voyeurism.

The case will feature in Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody this weekend.

Courageously, the victim managed to leave the alleyway a few minutes later and sought help from door staff who called the police.

Officers were able to identify and locate Cadman during a search of the area and he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He was sentenced earlier this year to more than nine years in jail after being found guilty of rape, voyeurism, possession of indecent images and possession of cannabis.

The judge who sentenced Cadman deemed him a ‘danger to women’ and described his behaviour as predatory.

The case will be highlighted in Sunday’s (10 December) episode of Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody, which returned to TV screens last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Lack from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit said: “This episode very clearly shows how behaviour can escalate as the perpetrator went from filming people without their knowledge or consent to targeting, following and raping a woman when she was on her own and in a vulnerable position.

“We have a relentless focus on male violence against women and girls, including in the night time economy. Women deserve to be, and feel, safe when they are out at night in public places.

“This episode highlights what we are doing to tackle male violence against women and girls, as well as giving an insight into the work our RASSO (Rape and Serious Sexual Offences) team does to support victims and work with them to bring perpetrators of sexual violence and abuse to justice.

“We know that people may feel some behaviour which makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable is not worth reporting to police – but we want to know about it."These patterns can escalate into serious offences, and we want to take action to stop predatory behaviour as early as we can.”