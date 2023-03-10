Seriously? Comparethemarket finds Bedford has some of the best roads in the country

Have they been on the A6 lately?

The dreaded pothole

Amazing but true – Comparethemarket’s insurance team has found Bedford borough road conditions are some of the best in the country.

The team analysed government data in each local authority in England and also considered how much improvement work is needed against the number of repairs planned.

Bedford borough was found to have 86% of its roads in good condition which places it in the top six local authorities for the study.

But after driving on the A6 in north of Bedford yesterday, we can only assume other parts of the country are much worse off.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “I would like to thank our highways and engineering services teams and our dedicated pot hole hit squad.

“With a higher number of potholes than usual this year due to extreme weather conditions in December, I encourage anyone that discovers a road problem to help us and report it as soon as they can, so that it can be investigated.”

Road problems in Bedford borough are assessed and then scheduled for repair. The most severe road problems are repaired first while others are planned for as soon as resources allow. Any dangerous road problems are usually inspected within 24 hours. Less urgent road problems are normally inspected within 10 working days.

