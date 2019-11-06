See the demolition of Bedford's Bromham Bridge

The time-lapse footage shows why trains on the line heading north from Bedford were not running last weekend.

Rail bosses are now re-building the bridge at a raised height to allow overhead line equipment to safely pass underneath it.

Services will also be suspended later this month (November 16-17) while Network Rail use cranes to clear remaining spoil from the demolition. There will also be work to extend the platforms at both Kettering and Wellingborough stations.

The demolition

The work was part of a £1.5billion project, and Bedford is the last of 12 bridges along the route to be upgraded.

Once completed, the project will enable newer and longer trains to call at Bedford. Parking at Bedford station is significantly reduced whilst work to Bromham Road bridge takes place.

Gavin Crook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We are urging passengers to plan ahead and check before travelling as we reach a significant milestone in the Midland Main Line upgrade.