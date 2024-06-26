Second World War death penny found in Bedford Park
Do you recognise this coin?
It’s called a death penny and was given to families of servicemen killed during the Second World War.
It turned up in Bedford Park after someone found it in a bush and has now been handed into the police.
Just over 1.3 million of them were made and no rank was stated as there was no distinction made between the sacrifice of individuals. It may have been lost or possibly stolen so if you think it belongs to your family, go to the enquiry office at police HQ Woburn Road, Kempston, quoting ref L/U025503/24.
Officers have said if you are able to correctly identify the name stamped on it, they will return it.