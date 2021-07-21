Second World War anti-aircraft shell found in Bedford river taken to Priory Marina for detonation

Police are at the scene

A Second World War anti-aircraft shell found in Bedford has been safely detonated at Priory Marina by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers

Bedfordshire Police were called to Bedford town centre at around 5pm today (July 21) to reports that a member of the public had found the shell in the river.

Police cordoned off parts of the town centre until the device could be taken to Priory Marina for detonation at around 7.20pm.

The scene has now been cleared and police have thanked the public for their patience.

This is the second time in less than a week that police have responded to reports of an explosive in the river.

On Sunday officers were called to Pavenham where a member of the public reported finding what appeared to be a Second World War device in the river.

Following assessment by the specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers, the item was later found to be a harmless training device that posed no risk to the public and removed.

And on July 8 they were called about the discovery of a grenade, which had been fished out of the river by the Embankment in Bedford.