Second Miyawaki forest to be planted in Bedford with help from over 90 volunteers

A second Miyawaki forest is being planted in the town thanks to over 90 volunteers from the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation.

Bedford Borough Council is working together with the group to create a tiny forest in Jubilee Park which it’s hoped will be teeming with biodiversity and rapidly capturing carbon.

Last year, the first Miyawaki forest was planted along Longholme – and has achieved a near 100% survival rate. Some trees have even reached two metres already.

The first Miyawaki forest in Bedford six months on

And the council hopes this year's project in Jubilee Park – on Saturday (February 10) – will replicate that by planting 1,600 native trees on a small plot of land.