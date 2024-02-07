Second Miyawaki forest to be planted in Bedford with help from over 90 volunteers
A second Miyawaki forest is being planted in the town thanks to over 90 volunteers from the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation.
Bedford Borough Council is working together with the group to create a tiny forest in Jubilee Park which it’s hoped will be teeming with biodiversity and rapidly capturing carbon.
Last year, the first Miyawaki forest was planted along Longholme – and has achieved a near 100% survival rate. Some trees have even reached two metres already.
And the council hopes this year's project in Jubilee Park – on Saturday (February 10) – will replicate that by planting 1,600 native trees on a small plot of land.
Developed by Dr Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, Miyawaki forests are dense native woodlands known for their rapid growth and rich biodiversity. Using this technique, native trees are planted close together, creating a competitive environment which encourages them to grow up to 10 times faster than traditionally planted forests.