Second application goes in for car wash near Bedford after original proposal was refused

A planning application for a hand car wash at a site near Bedford has been resubmitted following a refusal in May.

Noise concerns were among the reasons given for refusal earlier this year, with the council saying the supporting noise assessment did not demonstrate that the occupiers of No 109 Bedford Road would “not be subject to unacceptable noise levels, detrimental to their amenity, or that any such impacts can be satisfactorily mitigated.”

The applicants said that the development to build the hand car wash on Bedford Road, Willington had already been carried out, but that it wasn’t in use.

The site

The planning statement for the new application said the site is located on a “very busy road” with the existing dwelling surrounded by the established commercial use.

It added that “it cannot reasonably be said” that the occupiers of theproperty currently enjoy a high degree of peace or tranquillity.

The applicants said a noise consultant has concluded that a 2.9m fence (70cm higher than the existing fence) would “successfully” mitigate the noise created by the proposed use.

In addition, opening hours could be controlled by a suitable planning condition.

Further information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/02719/FUL.