News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
7 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
12 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
3 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Search is on to find Coronation Champions who make Bedfordshire a better place to live

The deadline for entries is April 2

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT

Do you know someone who goes the extra mile to make the county a better place to live? If so you could nominate them for a Coronation Champion Award.

The award, supported by Camilla, Queen Consort, will mark the coronation of King Charles and recognise inspiring volunteers who have made an exceptional difference to their community.

There are eight categories which include: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Most Popular
The deadline to nominate your Coronation Champion is April 2
The deadline to nominate your Coronation Champion is April 2
The deadline to nominate your Coronation Champion is April 2

There is also a special category for Young Coronation Champions, aged 14 to 18.

Susan Lousada, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, said: “I have met some exceptional volunteers across Bedfordshire. Please nominate those who do so much for us so that they can receive the recognition they deserve.”

Nominations for the Coronation Champions Awards will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 2 and can be made here.

Nominations