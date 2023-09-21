School in Bedford celebrates its 100th birthday with outstanding set of inspection results

Youngsters at Polam School celebrate the top scores

A school in Bedford is celebrating its 100th birthday with a top set of inspection results.

Inspectors from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) visited Polam School to rate its nursery on behalf of Ofsted, before going on to inspect the school using ISI criteria.

The nursery received an ‘outstanding’ rating in all areas, with the school also achieving a double ‘excellent’ score from the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

Nursery students at the school

A school spokesman said: “One of the standout strengths highlighted in both inspection reports was Polam’s commitment to wellbeing. Beyond their existing initiatives, Polam dedicates curriculum time each week to teach students essential life skills – referred to as ‘superpowers’ – that foster confidence, happiness, and resilience. These lessons enrich the students’ school experience and equip them with skills they will carry with them throughout their lives."

Using Ofsted criteria, the inspectors rated the nursery as outstanding for overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Inspectors said: "Leaders and staff ensure the curriculum meetsthe needs, interests, and developmental stages of each child in the setting. This includes those children with SEND and additional needs, who are extremely well supported.”

It added: “The stimulating experiences that the children receive provide them with a solid foundation on which their future learning can be built. The homely environment provides all children with a wealth of opportunities to choose from high-quality resources and experiences and so consolidate and deepen their knowledge and skills.”

It also praised the behaviour of the children, saying they were “kind and considerate”, and personal development. The leadership team was also praised, with the report stating: “The strong direction from the leadership team results in an enthusiastic and able team of staff who share an ambitious vision to provide high-quality education and exemplary levels of care."

The ISI inspectors went on to say: “Pupils' excellent levels of achievements are a result of the rapid progress they make across the curriculum from their various starting points. Pupils develop strong knowledge, skills and understanding through the stimulating themed curriculum."

They added: “Pupils exhibit a mature and deep-seated appreciation of diversity for their age.”

Pupils exhibit excellent communication skills, said the inspectors, along with excellent knowledge, skills and understanding.

Meanwhile their high levels of self-confidence and self-awareness are "evident in their demeanour" while their spiritual awareness and appreciation of non-material aspects of life were described as "advanced for their age" with a focus on family, happiness and being kind and helpful.

The school spokesman added: “At Polam, the school’s core values are based on creating an environment where kindness, independence, and resilience are prioritised. The curriculum encourages enjoyment, imagination, and creativity, empowering children to become lifelong learners and reach their fullest potential.

“As Polam celebrates its centenary, it looks back with pride on a century of shaping young minds and looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence for generations to come.”

The school on Lansdowne Road in Bedford was established in September 1923 under the leadership of Miss Crump – with the students affectionately known as ‘crumpets’.