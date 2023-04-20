Scared of the Dark game show hosted by Danny Dyer filmed in Cardington Sheds

And it’ll be back on TV later this year as the location for another game show

Cardington Sheds. PIC: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Cardington Sheds have had another brush with celebrity as the filming location for new Channel 4 celebrity game show Scared of the Dark – hosted by Danny Dyer.

In the show, eight celebrities – Scarlett Moffatt, Chloe Burrows, Paul Gascoigne, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Max George, and Nicola Adams – as spend eight days in complete darkness.

Over the series they are faced with challenges where they can win vital resources, and even some time in the light, but if they lose a challenge, certain luxuries will be lost.

It’s all filmed in a special bunker in one of the sheds, designed so that no light gets in, and the celebrities really are left in absolute darkness. However, watching a black screen for eight nights wouldn’t make for great telly, so producers fitted 50 infrared cameras inside the bunked so that audiences can see the contestants as they compete in challenges.

The hangar was also chosen as the location for another upcoming game show, Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the Netflix smash hit drama series, which is due for release later this year.

And Star Wars prequel Rogue One, the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, the later Robert Pattinson Batman movie, Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and Inception are among the blockbusters that have made use of the hangars.