Scandia chairs, a jukebox and a Picasso all go under the hammer in Mid Century design auction in Bedford

A coloured reproduction of After Pablo Picasso' s Femme au Beret Rouge is just one of the many items being auctioned at Peacocks in Bedford on Friday (November 19).

Together with Weeping Woman, it has an estimate of between £100 - £150.

There are over 400 lots at the Mid Century Design auction - with anything from the Art Deco period through to the 80s at the auction house in Eastcotts Park, Wallis Way.

After Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), Femme au Beret Rouge, coloured reproduction, together with Weeping Woman. Est £100 - £150

There's also a harlequin set of six Scandia chairs in teak designed by Hans Brattrud for Hove Mobler.

And even though 10 of the frames are missing the connecting brackets, the chairs are still expected to fetch in the region of £1,000 - £1,500.

Other items include a Rock-Ola Compact Disc 100 CD jukebox in walnut, Model CD-8, together with the remote control, keys and the associated paperwork. This has an estimate of between £3,000 - £4,000.

There's also a 1960's Danish teak 'Fish' coaster set by Ernst Henriksen.

Hans Brattrud for Hove Mobler, a harlequin set of six Scandia chairs in teak, including two highback and four lowbacks on tubular steel legs. Est £1,000 - £1,500

The eight coasters are arranged as a blowfish or pufferfish - and the brass eyes form the sliding rods. This set as a £200 - £300 estimate.

Viewing takes place on Thursday (November 18) from 9am to 5pm as well as the morning of the sale from 9am.

The sale on Friday starts at 10.30am.

A Rock-Ola Compact Disc 100 CD jukebox in walnut, Model CD-8, together with the remote control, keys and the associated paperwork. Est £3,000 - £4,000