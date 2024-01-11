Save lives and save money by signing up to Bedford Race for Life in January

People across Bedford are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing-up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life with a half-price offer.

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning for a bumper weekend in Bedford. Anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE24NY.*

Every year around 38,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England**. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

The Race for Life events take place at Priory Park, Barkers Lane, Bedford on July 27 and July 28 and are open to all ages and abilities.

Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, granddads and friends can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Elisa Mitchell Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Bedfordshire said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime*** but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Bedford and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year. Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

Race for Life events in Bedfordshire

Bedford – July 27 and 28

· Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids, 3k, 5k and 10k

Luton – June 23