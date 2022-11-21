News you can trust since 1845

Santa visits Kempston this weekend for Christmas lights switch-on

By Clare Turner
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 2:56pm

This year’s Kempston Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Sunday (November 27).

The event leading up to it will run from noon to 6pm at The Saxon Centre – and there’ll be an assortment of craft and trading stalls, offering Christmas-themed treats, including seasonal gifts and goodies.

The market will also have an array of hot food, desserts and drinks, including mulled wine.

Father Christmas is coming to Kempston

And if all that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be a special visit from Santa Claus.

Kempston