This year’s Kempston Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Sunday (November 27).

The event leading up to it will run from noon to 6pm at The Saxon Centre – and there’ll be an assortment of craft and trading stalls, offering Christmas-themed treats, including seasonal gifts and goodies.

The market will also have an array of hot food, desserts and drinks, including mulled wine.

Father Christmas is coming to Kempston