Santa visits Kempston this weekend for Christmas lights switch-on
Have you been naughty or nice?
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 2:56pm
This year’s Kempston Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Sunday (November 27).
The event leading up to it will run from noon to 6pm at The Saxon Centre – and there’ll be an assortment of craft and trading stalls, offering Christmas-themed treats, including seasonal gifts and goodies.
The market will also have an array of hot food, desserts and drinks, including mulled wine.
Most Popular
And if all that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be a special visit from Santa Claus.