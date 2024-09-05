Sammy’s Hat convenience store aims to become a cultural hub for Bedford community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new family-run shop honouring the legacy of a man known for his stylish hats was officially opened on Saturday. (31/8)

Sammy’s Hat, a cultural convenience store in Queens Drive, Putnoe, offers a variety of traditional African, Caribbean and Asian goods with the aim of filling a long-standing gap in the local community.

The inspiring story behind the shop's name, Sammy’s Hat, honours the late Samuel William Gordon. Samuel, affectionately known as ‘Sammy’ by his family and friends, was a proud Jamaican man who had a special bond with his grandchildren, often sharing sweets and hidden treasures from under his stylish hats.

The shop was launched in his memory by his great-granddaughter, Pasha, and granddaughter Stacey, with support from extended family.

Sammy's Hat was launched in memory of the late Samuel William Gordon by great-granddaughter, Pasha, and granddaughter Stacey, who are pictured with Bedford mayor Tom Wootton at Saturday's official opening (31/8)

The grand opening at the weekend was attended by Bedford mayor Tom Wootton who said: “What Pasha and Stacey, along with their family, have built with Sammy’s Hat is a shining example of the importance of family-run business in our Borough.

“Not only have you honoured the legacy of Sammy, but also given something invaluable back to the community - Putnoe and Goldington’s first convenience store of this nature.”

Pasha said: “Sammy’s Hat was born from a need we experienced ourselves. Despite living in such a diverse community, it was difficult to find the products we needed without travelling out of the area. We wanted to change that, to create a place where everyone could find what they need right here in our own community.”

Stacey shared the values that drive Sammy’s Hat, adding: "We endeavour for Sammy's Hat to be a culture hub within the community where people can meet and exchange cultural traditions and create awareness of the diversity within these communities.”

Mayor Wootton concluded his speech by wishing the family every success in their new venture: “On behalf of Bedford Borough Council, I have no doubt that Sammy’s Hat will become a beloved staple for the people of Putnoe, Goldington, and beyond,” he said.