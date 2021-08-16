Runner raises more than £1,800 for Bedford brain injury charity in 24-hour ultra-marathon

Runner Anna O’Dell has managed to raise a whopping £1,800 after completing a gruelling 24-hour ultra-marathon.

The Flitwick runner tackled the 6.55-mile course as many times as she could in 24 hours to raise cash for brain injury charity Headway Bedford.

And after a gruelling 24 hours, Anna had completed the challenge in Milton Keynes with a staggering 80 miles to her name - but that wasn't her only achievement.

Anna O’Dell

Not only had she exceeded her donation target by nearly £900 but she was also third overall in the solo category, was the first-placed solo female - and was now the course record holder for the most solo laps completed by a female.

Anna said: “I am feeling so proud of myself. I set out in this event to push myself harder and further than I have ever pushed before, and not only did I do this despite extreme muscle soreness and fatigue, I had added an extra lap when I told myself mentally that I was done.”

Her sister, who suffered a life-changing stroke in September 2019 and was supported by Headway Bedford, was the motivation behind the fundraising effort.