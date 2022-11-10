Black granite is also being added to the building

Work to restore Bedford High Street to its former glory includes a new look for Sundaes Gelato – and more retail space.

The project in the High Street Heritage Action Zone will include the potential for new retail space on the Silver Street Square side of the building – with room for six businesses instead of the previous four.

Black granite is also being added to the building at 58 a-c, with chrome lettering and bespoke lanterns.

Traditional awnings are also being installed, while the Sundae’s part of the property is getting red glazing as a nod to the colour scheme associated with the well-loved dessert restaurant.

Councillor Henry Vann, Portfolio Holder Town Centres and Planning, said, “Fantastic progress is being made on the reinvigorated Silver Street Square, with these new units and a boosted shopfront for the wonderful Sundaes Gelato. This is a prime piece of real estate, located on the corner of Bedford High Street and Silver Square, and is a great next step for the HSHAZ scheme.

“I am, as I’m sure many other residents are, really looking forward to seeing the finished article and with more on the way.”

Christina Rowe, Director of BedfordBID, said, “The quality of the workmanship and flexibility of these new sized units in this area will be a welcomed addition to this location and town centre generally along with the arrival of new start-ups.”