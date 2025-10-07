Roll on December: Glass kerbside recycling to be rolled out across Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:04 BST
Kerbside glass collections will be expanded from December 1placeholder image
Kerbside glass collections will be expanded from December 1
At last… following all the successful trials in selected areas of the borough, kerbside glass collections will be expanded from MONDAY, DECEMBER 1.

It will include ALL residential and commercial properties across the borough.

The roll-out had been delayed due to the fire at Elstow Waste Transfer Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leaflets will be delivered to all households, explaining the expanded glass collections as well as providing an update on plans for future household food waste collections. Stickers will also be placed on all orange-lidded recycling bins.

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “The strong response to our trial proves that residents want to recycle more glass, and making this part of regular collections is a straightforward way to help our environment and reduce waste.”

Related topics:Bedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice