Roll on December: Glass kerbside recycling to be rolled out across Bedford
It will include ALL residential and commercial properties across the borough.
The roll-out had been delayed due to the fire at Elstow Waste Transfer Station.
Leaflets will be delivered to all households, explaining the expanded glass collections as well as providing an update on plans for future household food waste collections. Stickers will also be placed on all orange-lidded recycling bins.
Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “The strong response to our trial proves that residents want to recycle more glass, and making this part of regular collections is a straightforward way to help our environment and reduce waste.”