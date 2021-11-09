Robinson Pool in Bedford offering taster session during open day this weekend
Some sessions are even free
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:56 pm
Robinson Pool & Fitness is holding an open day this Saturday (November 13) to give visitors a taster of the facilities and classes on offer.
They'll be a mixture of free taster sessions and paid activities including:
*Free family yoga
*Free arts & crafts
*Free mixed group exercise taster class
*Family swim
*Fun & floats
To book your place, visit the centre website or book via the Fusion Lifestyle app.