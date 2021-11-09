Robinson Pool in Bedford offering taster session during open day this weekend

Some sessions are even free

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:56 pm

Robinson Pool & Fitness is holding an open day this Saturday (November 13) to give visitors a taster of the facilities and classes on offer.

They'll be a mixture of free taster sessions and paid activities including:

*Free family yoga

*Free arts & crafts

*Free mixed group exercise taster class

*Family swim

*Fun & floats

To book your place, visit the centre website or book via the Fusion Lifestyle app.

