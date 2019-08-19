Roar-some news as lion cubs are born near Bedford

Woburn Safari Park welcomed two baby lion cubs the family last month.

The cubs, who are unsexed and three weeks old, are already inseparable, playing with each other as well as teasing their mother Zuri, playing with her tail as their strength builds every day.

Park rangers hope the duo will be on view to park visitors next month.

Lioness Zuri, 5, is extremely protective of her new young, and naturally can become aggressive if disturbed. Keepers prepared for the birth by boarding up one compartment of the lion house for Zuri and her cubs, so they can enjoy bonding in a quiet, private area. In the wild a lioness will give birth and keep her cubs in a den of thick dense cover, like acacia bushes, so keepers have tried to replicate this environment as much as possible.

Keepers are feeding Zuri five days out of every seven, monitoring how much she eats each day to decide when she is fed. Normally the lions are fed large meals every four days to mimic wild hunting patterns, including feast days and fast periods.

Craig Lancaster, Team Leader for Carnivores at Woburn Safari Park, said: “It’s hugely exciting to have new lion cubs at the Park and we are so pleased that they seem to be settling in so well. They aren’t crying a lot and are already looking chunky and healthy, which indicates that they are feeding well and are content in their surroundings.

“The public will be able to view the cubs in the side pen after all their vaccinations are up to date in late September. We will ensure the vets are happy with their progress before they are moved into the main lion enclosure later on in the year.”

As well as Zuri, dad Joco, 8, and their new cubs, the Woburn Lion pride also includes Abi, 14, Dakota, 14, Tyra, 15 and Tallulah, 15.