Road in Oakley closed due to burst water pipe

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:12 BST
The affected area (Image: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)The affected area (Image: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)
The affected area (Image: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)
Avoid Church Lane, in Oakley, if you can as the road is closed (Tuesday).

There is also currently no access into Oakley from the Bromham /Stevington end.

According to the Anglian Water, there is a burst water pipe affecting Oakley and the surrounding areas with some houses having no water and/or low pressure. It’s estimated to be fixed by 7pm.

Related topics:Anglian Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.