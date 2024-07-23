Road in Oakley closed due to burst water pipe
Avoid Church Lane, in Oakley, if you can as the road is closed (Tuesday).
There is also currently no access into Oakley from the Bromham /Stevington end.
According to the Anglian Water, there is a burst water pipe affecting Oakley and the surrounding areas with some houses having no water and/or low pressure. It’s estimated to be fixed by 7pm.
