Road closures in place after Bedford crash
Police have put road closures in place around the centre of Bedford after being called to a crash.
The crash happened on Broad Avenue just before 4pm today, and the force says while they deal with it closures are in place affecting Gloucester Road, Mile Road and the corner of Brackley Road.
Motorists are asked to find alternative routes where possible.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the collision is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 277 and today’s date.