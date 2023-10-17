News you can trust since 1845
Road closures ahead as historic Oakley bridge to close for essential repairs

Car crashes on Oakley Bridge mean the repairs need to be carried out
By Lynn Hughes
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Roads around Oakley Bridge are to be closed next week for essential repairs to the bridge.

The bridge, on Church Lane, needs structural repairs after recent vehicle collisions. Bedford Borough Council is closing the bridge temporarily to carry out repairs and partially reconstruct the masonry parapets.

It says the repairs are vital to ensure the safety and integrity of the bridge structure.

The repair work will mean the closure of the bridge and its approaches to all motorised vehicles from 8am on Monday 23 to 5pm on Sunday 29 October. These works have been planned to minimise disruption to public and school buses in the area.

During this period, it will not be possible for any motorised vehicles to use or cross the bridge.

A spokesman said: “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of residents and commuters during this essential maintenance period”.

There will be temporary traffic diversions in place, especially concerning the planned works at Paula Radcliffe Way.

> Paula Radcliffe Way (Northbound): The road will remain open during the day

> Paula Radcliffe Way (Southbound): Southbound traffic wishing to use Paula Radcliffe Way will be diverted through Clapham to the Great Ouse Way/Clapham Road roundabout

> Paula Radcliffe Way will be closed in both directions overnight. Northbound journeys will be diverted through Kimbolton Road/Thurleigh, while southbound journeys from Oakley will continue to divert through Clapham

While the bridges are closed, a diversion route will be in place via Stevington and Pavenham, ensuring that there is no overlap with the signed diversion route for Paula Radcliffe Way.

Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Highways and Transport, said: "The safety of our residents and commuters is our top priority. While these closures and diversions may cause some inconvenience, they are necessary to carry out vital repairs to Oakley Bridge.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community during this period. Rest assured, we are working diligently to complete the repairs promptly and efficiently."

Information for all roadworks in Bedford Borough can be found at www.bedford.gov.uk/roadworks.

Bedford Borough Council urges all residents and motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, taking into account the temporary closures and diversions.

