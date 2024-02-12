News you can trust since 1845
Road closed for THREE DAYS near Bedford for emergency repairs

It’s at Oakley
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 15:55 GMT
The bridge at Lovell Road, OakleyThe bridge at Lovell Road, Oakley
Lovell Road in Oakley is being closed from today (Monday) for THREE DAYS.

Due to a power cut in the village, UK Power has identified a problem with the cables under the railway bridge on Lovell Road and will close the road completely to repair the problem. It will still be open to pedestrians, however.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Following a fault on the electricity network, Lovell Road in Oakley is access only as the area under the railway bridge has been temporarily closed. Engineers are repairing high voltage cables in the road under the bridge. We will work as quickly and safely as possible and apologise for the inconvenience.”

