Due to a power cut in the village, UK Power has identified a problem with the cables under the railway bridge on Lovell Road and will close the road completely to repair the problem. It will still be open to pedestrians, however.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Following a fault on the electricity network, Lovell Road in Oakley is access only as the area under the railway bridge has been temporarily closed. Engineers are repairing high voltage cables in the road under the bridge. We will work as quickly and safely as possible and apologise for the inconvenience.”