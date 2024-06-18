Road closed for emergency repairs as water main bursts in Sharnbrook
Expect delays for a few days as Park Lane in Sharnbrook is being closed for emergency repairs.
Anglian Water is out fixing the water main leak and it’s anticipated the work should be finished by Friday (June 21).
In a post on social media from Sharnbrook Parish Council, it confirmed the alternative route is via Rushden Road, Stocking Lane, Sharnbrook Road, Souldrop Road, High Street with the reverse route obviously applying.
