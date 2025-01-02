Road closed following serious collision in Ampthill Road near Bedford Road junction
Avoid the B530 if you can as there has been a serious crash.
The incident happened at 12.24pm today (Thursday) on the B530 Ampthill Road – close to the junction with Bedford Road near Houghton Conquest.
Road closures are currently in place along the B530 in both directions between the junctions with Meadow Road and Stewartby Way.
The police are urging motorists to find alternative routes and avoid the area where possible.
