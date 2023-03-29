Avoid the area if possible

Police officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A600 near to Cotton End.

The road is closed between the turning for Wilstead and the turning for Haynes.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The accident took place on the A600 near Cotton End

Anyone with info should call police on 101 quoting reference 192 of 29 March.

The incident has only just happened (Wednesday).