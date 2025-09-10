After a couple of quiet weeks, it's all go on our site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up is one for all you fishermen as parts of the River Great Ouse will be temporarily closed.

The reason behind it is there’ll be fish surveys on parts of the river as part of Anglian Water’s Drought Permit baseline monitoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the public notice, the closures will take place during the morning only.

St Mary’s Church Of England Lower School on Clophill High Street

When and where are they taking place?

Neots Common (plod.tricycle.telephone) on October 14

Offord Triangle (earpiece.hourglass.perused) on October 15

Pike & Eel (inflation.piled.biked) on October 16

Upstream Brownshill Staunch (hips.prepped.unzips) on October 17

Next up is a planning application at land adjoining Danfoss Randall, in Ampthill Road, Bedford.

The applicant is hoping to demolish all the existing buildings and structures and change the use of the site to provide a temporary car park (reference number: 25/01600/S73).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another planning application, this one is at Paragon Electronic Components Plc, in Wolseley Road, Kempston.

The applicant is hoping to build a rear extension for Class B8 (self-storage) use, external alterations to an existing building, as well as alterations to the car park and servicing area (reference number 25/01585/M73).

And finally, Central Bedfordshire Council is hoping to introduce a no stopping order at the entrance of St Mary’s Church Of England Lower School on Clophill High Street.

It will be on the following length of road:

1. High Street, south side, from a point in line with the eastern flank wall of No 98 High Street and extending in a south-westerly direction for approximately 17 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. High Street, south side, from a point approximately 19 metres south-west of the centre of the junction to St Marys C of E Lower School and extending in a northeasterly direction for approximately 43.5 metres.

It would operate from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4.30pm.

Comments should be sent by email to [email protected] by September 25.

If you want to have your say on any Bedford planning applications, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning – or you can visit here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers