Riverfield Drive in Bedford branches out as part of tree planting campaign

A Bedford residents' association has launched a crowdfunding campaign to plant trees along Riverfield Drive.

It's hoped by raising £4,500 there'll be enough funds to sponsor 15 new trees this winter.

The campaign is part of a national government-funded project by charity Trees for Cities - called Trees for Streets - which Bedford Borough Council has already joined.

It's hoped Riverfield Drive can look more like this street

The charity's mission is to fund the planting of a quarter of a million extra street trees nationwide over the next 10 years, by supplementing council tree planting budgets through public sponsorship.

Cllr Hilde Hendrickx said: “The scheme we are running with Trees for Streets makes it easy for local residents to get directly involved in improving their neighbourhoods by getting even more trees planted. As Newnham ward councillors both I and Cllr Jake Sampson are delighted to support this community initiative.”

Residents of the Riverfield area were quick to see the potential of this project - and they’ve started fundraising. You can contribute here

Lead volunteer Gemma Lane said: “We love our neighbourhood, and feel that the benefits trees can bring, such as helping to calm speeding traffic, combat pollution and generally making the area greener will help to address some of the negative aspects of living along an increasingly busy road.”