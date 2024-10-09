Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rise in victims of female genital mutilation (FGM) has been reported by the National Health Service Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Groups.

FGM, where female genitals are deliberately cut, removed or changed without a medical justification, is most commonly inflicted on girls under 15, particularly from Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Karma Nirvana, a charity for victims and survivors of honour based abuse in the UK, said the rise in cases seen by services across England is a "clear signal" more must be done to protect women and girls from the practice.

Around 50 patients with FGM injuries were seen by health professionals in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area, with the data rounded to the nearest five.

This is a doubling from 2022-2023 when 25 patients were seen.

Of the patients seen last year, 45 were estimated to be new patients, meaning they had their injuries recorded for the first time.

Across England, 6,655 individual women and girls had an attendance where FGM was identified - up 13% from the year prior.

About 3,875 were newly recorded.

Where the data was recorded, 34% of patients said the abusive procedure was carried out when they were between five and 10 years old.

Karma Nirvana described FGM as a form of honour based abuse and a serious violation of human rights, with a spokesperson saying the charity was "deeply concerned" to see a rise in cases.

They added the introduction of FGM protection orders is a "positive step", but said the protections must be "consistently applied and enforced".

The NHS report also showed patients were informed about the illegalities of FGM in 54% of attendances.

In the East of England, patients were advised FGM is illegal in 63% of attendances.

Karma Nirvana said this data shows a "critical gap in awareness and action", adding health professionals must be equipped to respond, especially in midwifery services.

A Government spokesperson said: "Female genital mutilation is a vile crime and is nothing other than child abuse.

"We are fully committed to tackling this awful practice and will work to ensure we do everything we can to protect victims and ensure they get the support they deserve."