Rider seriously hurt after quad bike accident in village outside of Bedford

A quad bike rider is in a serious condition in hospital following an accident on Friday (December 17).

Emergency services were called to Cobblers Lane at around 2.20pm in Ridgmont to reports that a green Yamaha quad bike had crashed.

Sergeant Nick Kane, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or saw the quad bike prior to the incident.

Did you witness the accident?

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries.”