Gamers rejoice - Bedford’s Rewind Retro Arcade is officially open!

The brand new venue, located - fittingly - in The Arcade, enjoyed its ‘soft launch’ today (October 9).

It’s a nostalgic blast from the past, with even the window display decked out like an 80s bedroom, packed with arcade machines from Star Wars to Space Invaders, Pac-Man to Donkey Kong.

Just a few of the games

There’s even a pinball machine, plus old-school gaming consoles - including the SEGA Megadrive 2, which is currently giving gamers the chance to dive back into Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the NES playing The Simpsons: Bart Vs. The World.

But owner Jedd explains that the games on the consoles will be regularly rotated, so there will always be something new (or should I say old) to try out.

There have been a few teething problems - one of the games arrived ‘out of order’, while a major supplier let him down at the last minute, leaving him searching for an alternative a short notice. The delay meant that some of them didn’t arrive until the night before opening. One was even so big Jedd had to take the door off the venue - and remove part of the doorframe - to get it inside.

But he has big plans to keep expanding with more cabinets and pinball machines until he runs out of space, as well as hosting games nights in the upstairs space.

Jedd next to the Donkey Kong cabinet

And for Jedd, it’s the realisation of a dream he’s had for years - even before opening his Rewind Merchandise shop.

Most of the cabinets are faithful reproductions or have been lovingly restored, with the Star Wars cabinet having the most original parts.

And look out for the Gremlin watching over you as you play your games...

Come October 20, Spooky Season will be taking over, with the arcade decked out in Halloween style and people encouraged to show up in costume.

Rewind Retro Arcade

So how does it work?

Gamers book a one hour 45 minute slot online and are then free to play whatever they want - no need to show up weighed down with pockets full of change. The Rewind Retro Arcade is open from Wednesday to Sunday.