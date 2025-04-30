(Picture: Pixabay)(Picture: Pixabay)
(Picture: Pixabay)

Revealed: Here's the slowest selling areas in Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:24 BST
Earlier this month, you may remember, we featured the fastest selling areas in the borough.

So fair’s fair, people, if you’re thinking of shifting your house anytime soon, it’s worth knowing if it’s going to be a bit of a slog.

According to Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool, it’s taking an average of 20.23 weeks to sell a property.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed to the point it’s marked as officially sold at the HM Land Registry.

See if your area makes the list…

Properties are taking on average 157 days to sell

1. Riseley & Sharnbrook

Properties are taking on average 157 days to sell Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Properties are taking on average 157 days to sell

2. Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

Properties are taking on average 157 days to sell Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Properties are taking on average 143 days to sell

3. Bromham & Biddenham

Properties are taking on average 143 days to sell Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Properties are taking on average 143 days to sell

4. Harrold & Turvey

Properties are taking on average 143 days to sell Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice