Retirement village receives care package from Bedfordshire homebuilder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barratt and David Wilson Homes is currently building a range of properties at Willow Grove in Wixams, and the donation to the village included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents, to recognise the importance of social engagement within care settings.
The care package comprised of shower gels, bars of soap, boxes of chocolates, a jigsaw puzzle, greeting cards, a magnetic board game set and puzzle books to make for light-hearted recreation when needed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Sales Advisers, Laura and Mansha, visited the village to donate the items and spent time with the residents.
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Our donation of a care package to Wixams Retirement Village is a symbol of togetherness with the local community. We really enjoyed spending time with the residents and hope they enjoy our donation.”
To find out more about the ExtraCare retirement village, visit the website at Wixams Retirement Village.
For more information on any developments nearby, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Bedfordshire and David Wilson Homes in Bedfordshire.