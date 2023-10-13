News you can trust since 1845
Retirement village receives care package from Bedfordshire homebuilder

Wixams Retirement Village has received a care package donation from housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Barratt and David Wilson Homes is currently building a range of properties at Willow Grove in Wixams, and the donation to the village included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents, to recognise the importance of social engagement within care settings.

The care package comprised of shower gels, bars of soap, boxes of chocolates, a jigsaw puzzle, greeting cards, a magnetic board game set and puzzle books to make for light-hearted recreation when needed.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Sales Advisers, Laura and Mansha, visited the village to donate the items and spent time with the residents.

BN - 2 - Sales Advisers Mansha and Lauren, with Rosemary McCabe of Wixams Retirement VillageBN - 2 - Sales Advisers Mansha and Lauren, with Rosemary McCabe of Wixams Retirement Village
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Our donation of a care package to Wixams Retirement Village is a symbol of togetherness with the local community. We really enjoyed spending time with the residents and hope they enjoy our donation.”

To find out more about the ExtraCare retirement village, visit the website at Wixams Retirement Village.

For more information on any developments nearby, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Bedfordshire and David Wilson Homes in Bedfordshire.

