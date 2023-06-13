News you can trust since 1845
Retirement village north of Bedford offers 'tea and talk' morning to combat loneliness

Feeling lonely? Help is at hand
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

Elderswell – a retirement village in Turvey – is hosting a coffee morning on Thursday (June 15) to help combat loneliness in the wider community.

Called Time for Tea and Talk, it will run from 11am in support of Loneliness Awareness Week as Elderswell prepares to launch a befriending service in the area.

Time for Tea and Talk coffee morning is on Thursday, June 15th, at 11amTime for Tea and Talk coffee morning is on Thursday, June 15th, at 11am
Time for Tea and Talk coffee morning is on Thursday, June 15th, at 11am
And the event isn’t just open to residents of the village either – it’s also open to all.

Inspired Villages, which runs Elderswell, plans to unveil its befriending service called Inspired Friendships at the event which should launch later this summer.

It aims at preventing residents and older people from feeling isolated by organising events including coffee mornings, lunchtime meet-ups, bus trips, and park walks.

Elderswell is a state-of-the-art facility open to both the residents and the wider community.

The first phase was completed last summer and includes 76 homes and the village centre – with restaurant, café, a fitness studio, gym. jacuzzi pool and library.

Visit here for more info about Time for Tea and Talk

Visit here for more info about Elderswell

