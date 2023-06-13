Retirement village north of Bedford offers 'tea and talk' morning to combat loneliness

Feeling lonely? Help is at hand

Elderswell – a retirement village in Turvey – is hosting a coffee morning on Thursday (June 15) to help combat loneliness in the wider community.

Called Time for Tea and Talk, it will run from 11am in support of Loneliness Awareness Week as Elderswell prepares to launch a befriending service in the area.

Time for Tea and Talk coffee morning is on Thursday, June 15th, at 11am

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the event isn’t just open to residents of the village either – it’s also open to all.

Inspired Villages, which runs Elderswell, plans to unveil its befriending service called Inspired Friendships at the event which should launch later this summer.

It aims at preventing residents and older people from feeling isolated by organising events including coffee mornings, lunchtime meet-ups, bus trips, and park walks.

Elderswell is a state-of-the-art facility open to both the residents and the wider community.

Advertisement

Advertisement