Retirement community in Ampthill named after storyteller behind TV's The Avengers and The Professionals

Clemens Place - a new retirement community in Ampthill - has officially opened in Woburn Road.

Named in honour of screenwriter and television producer - the late Brian Horace Clemens OBE - the development is already over 50 per cent sold.

Brian’s wife - Janet Clemens - performed the honours with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

Janet Clemens outside Clemens Place in Ampthill

She said: “It was quite an emotional moment and my family and I are beyond delighted that Brian’s outstanding legacy is being celebrated in such a poignant way.

"To have him remembered really is so special. He was a proud member of this wonderful community and would be thrilled to receive such recognition.”

Brian Clemens was a BAFTA award-winner and one of TV’s most renowned storytellers behind The Avengers and The Professionals. He also penned many film scripts including the world-famous See No Evil starring Mia Farrow.

Samantha Watkins, divisional sales & marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said: “By naming our new development in Ampthill after such a well-deserving local personality like Brian, enables us to give back and show how much we value the local community.”