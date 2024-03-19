Residents set up action group after plans to regenerate Bromham Mill get thumbs up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bromham Parish Council has spoken of it’s disappointment after residents set up an action group following the approval of regeneration plans for Bromham Mill.
Back in January, Bedford Borough Council rubber stamped the major works – but residents set up the group in response to the consultation leaflet posted through residents’ doors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a post on the parish council’s page, it said: “It is rather disappointing that after the considerable efforts and progress made to date residents feel it necessary to create this action group. That said, the parish council is keen to better understand their concerns and will always ensure that, as far as is possible, their reasonable views help inform the next steps.”
The mill building will revert to gallery and museum space, with improved space for artists to showcase their work
The listed front barn would become the new location for the Mill Coffee Shop with a raised veranda for external seating and compliant ramping
The Mill House would be extended and developed into a well-being centre to include therapy space and office accommodation
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Mill House Stables would, following change of use, be used as small retail units, including for example, a florist, bakery, art and craft supplies, local produce, and zero waste/refill shop
The existing workshop would be converted to two commercial workshops for tenant occupation, with the erection of compliant disabled platform lift. This could include uses such as furniture restoration and upcycling
New commercial business units would be provided for tenant occupation
The parish council added: “The proposals do involve the careful relocation of the badgers; they are in the centre of the mill site – this has always been the case.”