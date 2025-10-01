Request for Elective Care Hub ‘screening’ at Bedford Hospital resubmitted
The fresh application (25/01857/EIASCP) follows an earlier submission (25/01538/EIASCR), which was later withdrawn. The new report does not explain why the original application was pulled.
The Trust wants confirmation from Bedford Borough Council that a full EIA will not be required before submitting a hybrid planning application. The plans involve demolishing the Kings Place office building on Britannia Road and replacing it with a six-storey elective care hub, built in phases over 15 years, alongside reconfigured parking and landscaping.
The screening document argues that while the two-hectare site meets the threshold for Schedule 2 developments, any environmental effects can be managed through standard mitigation and further assessments at the planning stage.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal.