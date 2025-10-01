Request for Elective Care Hub ‘screening’ at Bedford Hospital resubmitted

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has resubmitted its request for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion for a new Elective Hub at Bedford Hospital.

The fresh application (25/01857/EIASCP) follows an earlier submission (25/01538/EIASCR), which was later withdrawn. The new report does not explain why the original application was pulled.

The Trust wants confirmation from Bedford Borough Council that a full EIA will not be required before submitting a hybrid planning application. The plans involve demolishing the Kings Place office building on Britannia Road and replacing it with a six-storey elective care hub, built in phases over 15 years, alongside reconfigured parking and landscaping.

The screening document argues that while the two-hectare site meets the threshold for Schedule 2 developments, any environmental effects can be managed through standard mitigation and further assessments at the planning stage.

The new centre would be located opposite the hospital's Britannia Road entrance

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal.

