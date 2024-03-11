Replacement buses between Luton and Bedford this weekend due to work on Midland Main Line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brace yourselves for the misery of replacement buses this weekend between Luton and Bedford as work is carried out on Midland Main Line.

On Saturday and Sunday (March 16 and 17), buses will be in place so workers can upgrade the overhead lines which will allow new trains to run at 125mph in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thameslink will run amended services south of Luton to and through central London, and EMR will operate a train shuttle service between London St Pancras and Luton, with trains running northbound from Bedford.

Engineers installing overhead wires for the Midland Main Line upgrade

The following weekend (March 23/24), there will be additional improvement work to the overhead lines south of Bedford and upgrades through Luton station as new switches and crossings are installed.

Amended and reduced Thameslink services will operate south of Harpenden, where a rail replacement bus service will transfer passengers to Luton and Bedford. Trains will not call at London Bridge owing to further engineering work in that area.

East Midlands Railway will operate no services between Bedford and London St Pancras on the affected weekend. EMR passengers should travel on Thameslink from London King’s Cross to Hitchin, where a rail replacement bus service will operate to Bedford, connecting passengers to EMR services towards Sheffield and Nottingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passengers are urged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or through their train operator.