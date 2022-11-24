Repairs and resurfacing work to A6 Paula Radcliffe Way in Bedford in the pipeline

Repairs and resurfacing of A6 Paula Radcliffe Way are among several new projects that are in the pipeline for Bedford.

Others include new lifts being installed at River Street car park and new Changing Places toilets in the town centre with the projects to be added to the Council’s Capital Programme.

Advertisement

Other projects already announced will be expanded, including improvements to Brookside Care Home, additional funding for affordable housing support and structural maintenance to footbridges by the river.

Paula Radcliffe Way is to be repaired and resurfaced

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We are continuing to invest in capital projects across the Borough. Paula Radcliffe Way is a major route into Bedford and residents will be pleased that we are resurfacing it so that it remains safe for all road users. I’m also pleased that we are installing news lifts at River Street Car Park and new Changing Places Toilets.