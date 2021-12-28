Renewed appeal for missing Sonica who disappeared in Bedford nine years ago

Nine years ago Sonica Hans vanished from Bedford town centre.

Now, police have reissued these images in the hopes it may jog someone's memory and help them piece together what happened.

Sonica, then aged 35, was last seen on Boxing Day 2012 walking through the town centre, past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment.

Sonica Hans was 35 when she vanished

Police enquiries at the time could not locate her - but investigators from Bedfordshire Police’s Missing Investigation Team continue to review the case and are now making a fresh appeal to the public for any information that could help them locate her.

Sonica is described as Asian, 5’3”, with long black hair dyed dark brown. She was last seen wearing red trousers or leggings, a dark blue jacket and a thigh-length black jumper.

Detective Constable Jonathan Martin, investigating, said: “We’re reissuing these photos in the hope that it may jog someone’s memory.

“We never close a missing person case and will follow any new lines of enquiry to locate Sonica or establish what has happened.

Police have reissued these pictures of Sonica in the hope it may jog someone's memory

“If someone out there has any information at all, regardless of how small it may seem, I would urge you to get in touch straight away.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers through Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting MPC/465/12.