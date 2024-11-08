Remembrance Day services will be held across Bedfordshire on Sunday, with roads closed to allow the events to go ahead safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following roads will be closed on November 10.

> Ampthill - Rectory Lane, Church Street, Woburn Street, 10am to 11am

> Arlesey - High Street, Church Lane, Glebe Avenue, House Lane, 9.30am to 12pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Day Wreath laying services will be held across Bedfordshire on Sunday (10/11)

> Aspley Heath - Church Road (between St Michaels Church and Woburn Road), 10,30am to 11am

> Barton-le-Clay - Hexton Road and Bedford Road, 10.30am to 11.30am

> Bedford: The embankment between Shaftesbury and Newham road will be closed from 10am. The remainder of the route along the Embankment to Harpur Square will be closed as the parade sets off from the War Memorial at 11am. As the parade passes they will then be reopened.

> Biggleswade - Market Square, Saffron Road, High Street, Hitchin Street, Station Road, 8am to 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Caddington - Dunstable Road (from Chaul End Road to Mossman Drive), 10.30am to 11.30am

> Clifton - Church Street and Grange Street, 10.30am to 11.30am

> Cranfield - High Street (between Lodge Road and Court Road), 10.30am to 11.30am

> Dunstable - High St North/High St South (from Grove House to Priory House), 10.30am to 11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Flitwick - Kings Road and Station Road, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

> Henlow - High Street (between Park Lane and Church Road), 10.30am to 11.30am

> Harlington - Sundon Road, Station Road, Westoning Road, Church Road, 10.15am to 12pm

> Houghton Regis - High Street (between Bedford Road and Tithe Farm Road) and The Green (between Tithe Farm Road and Park Avenue), 10.45am to 11.15am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Langford - High Street (between The Leys and Church Street), 10.15am to 11.45am

> Leighton Buzzard - Market Square, Bridge Street, Church Square, Church Avenue, Pulford Road, Judges Lane, High Street, Lake Street, 8am to 1pm

> Marston Moreteyne - Woburn Road, Beancroft Road, Bedford Road, Station Road, 10.35am to 11.35am

> Maulden - Snowhill, Ampthill Road, Flitwick Road, 10am to 12.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Potton - Sandy Road, Station Road, Blackbird Street, Sun Street, Market Square, 9am to 1pm

> Sandy - Swan Lane, Bedford Road, High Street, 10.30am to 12pm

> Shefford - High Street (between Old Station Way and Southbridge Street), 10am to 2pm

> Shillington - High Road, Church Street, Hillfoot Road, 10.30am to 11.15am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Silsoe - High Street between the Millenium Green and Saint James Church - 10am to 11.20am.

> Stotfold - Mill Lane between cemetery and junction with Queen Street, full length of Queen Street, High Street between junctions with Queen Street and Church Road and full length of Church Road - 3pm to 03.30pm.

> Studham - Church Road between junctions with Valley Road and Dunstable Road - 10.30am to 11.30am

> Toddington - Leighton Road between junctions with Manor Road and Market Square, Market Square both sides between junctions with Leighton Road and Church Square - 9.45am to 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade in Luton will leave Park Street West at 10.40am and march to the Town Hall for a service led by Pastor Lloyd Denny at 11am – but Luton Borough Council has not provided details of road closures.

Email [email protected] if you have details of an event not listed here.