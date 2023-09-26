News you can trust since 1845
Remember loved ones at special service at Bedford crematorium - including Macmillan Coffee Morning

There will be tea and cakes afterwards in support of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
The Crematorium on Norse Road. Picture: Bedford Borough CouncilThe Crematorium on Norse Road. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
The Crematorium on Norse Road. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died at a remembrance service at Bedford’s Norse Road Crematorium on Friday.

The service will run from 11am to 11.30am on September 29, with everyone who takes part being given the chance to light candles and hear the names of their loved ones read out.

A Bedford Borough spokesperson said: "This memorial service provides us with a moment to come together, pay our respects, and remember those we have lost. It's a poignant occasion that unites us in our shared experiences of grief and remembrance."

Anyone unable to attend in person can join the service online. To have a name read out during the service or to access the live service from home, email [email protected].

There will be tea, coffee and cakes after the service in support of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Coffee Morning.

