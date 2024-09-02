Reformed Bedford-based 80s girl band release Witches mix on Friday the 13th
The synth pop trio – Penny Griffiths, Ruth Elder and Anita Gabrielle Tedder – returned to their first live performances for 37 years during the summer – after a DJ stumbled upon one of their old singles in a second-hand shop.
Audiences have been wowed both by their music and their stories of being on the road together during the 80s.
Band founder, Anita Gabrielle Tedder said: “We are three very lucky women and constantly feel grateful for everything that has happened during these past months. The extended dance mix of Witches is subtitled The Spell of Love Mix and that’s exactly how this unexpected success so late in our lives has felt. The whole thing has been quite magical.”
In March, after Dutch DJ Antal Heitlager signed them to Rush Hour, Zenana featured on TV in Chicago, Asia, BBC World News as well much closer to home.
