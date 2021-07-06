Record fairs return to Bedford after Boris Johnson gives go ahead for indoor events
Two dates confirmed for later this year
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:28 pm
The VIP Record Fairs are set to return to Bedford following the Prime Minister's announcement yesterday (Monday) that lockdown would be eased in England.
They'll be everything from prog rock to punk and hip hop to soul, as well as reggae and doo-wop to help satisfy music collectors' addiction.
The first fair is on Saturday, August 21 and the second one is on Saturday, October 16.
They will be at the usual venue in the Harpur Suite.