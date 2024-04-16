Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford woman Vicky Flint has been selected from over 300 applicants to be Collection Cosmetics’ Real Life Beauty.

She’s one of 13 winners deemed to be an ‘inspiring, real, everyday beauty’ – and says it’s a “dream come true”.

Vicky will be a new face of the brand’s campaign – which according to its blurb is about being “unapologetically yourself, embracing individuality and accepting that beauty has no limits”.

Last month, Collection Cosmetics hosted its first Real Life Beauty casting where over 100 candidates attended a studio in Manchester. Each candidate had to present to an expert panel what Real Life Beauty means to them.

Vicky – who also won a year’s supply of Collection Cosmetics makeup as well as a £300 voucher – said: “When I saw Collection announce its open casting call, something in my heart told me I had to seize the opportunity and apply. Collection has been a constant in my life, with my very first makeup bag at 15 being filled with Collection products, and they have been my go-to for looking and feeling my best ever since.

"I've always admired how Collection celebrates, individuality, uniqueness and Real Life Beauty which truly means so much to me, especially in today's world where every kind of beauty deserves to be recognised and celebrated. Honestly, to be selected to represent the brand and this beautiful campaign is a dream come true, I still can’t believe it.”