Real Bedford's ground 'needs to meet' The FA's standards as application for new stands goes into council

Entrance to Real Bedford FC (Google/LDRS)

Real Bedford Football Club's ground needs to be updated to meet The FA's minimum standards, a planning application has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application’s design and access statement said football clubs are required to “provide and meet minimum standards for facilities subject to their league standing”.

The club said these requirements become “more demanding” as clubs progress up each tier of the league, and the proposed changes would allow the club to retain its present position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The requirements listed are an additional seated stand for 100 spectators, along with two turnstile entrances to the ground and an accompanying gate. The existing clubhouse and other areas of the ground will be unaffected by the proposal.

The adjacent stands will be located to the southeast of the pitch in a location that efficiently utilises space that is “currently free of development”.

More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/02234/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is shown as Wednesday, January 1, 2025.