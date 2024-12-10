Real Bedford's ground 'needs to meet' The FA's standards as application for new stands goes into council
The application’s design and access statement said football clubs are required to “provide and meet minimum standards for facilities subject to their league standing”.
The club said these requirements become “more demanding” as clubs progress up each tier of the league, and the proposed changes would allow the club to retain its present position.
The requirements listed are an additional seated stand for 100 spectators, along with two turnstile entrances to the ground and an accompanying gate. The existing clubhouse and other areas of the ground will be unaffected by the proposal.
The adjacent stands will be located to the southeast of the pitch in a location that efficiently utilises space that is “currently free of development”.
More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/02234/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is shown as Wednesday, January 1, 2025.