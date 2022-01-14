Railway station at Wixams remains on track to open in 2024

A preferred design for the railway station in Wixams has been selected.

Councillor Michael Headley, portfolio holder for rail, said: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to progress to this next stage. This design had the best support from the railway stakeholders and will provide a great passenger experience for local residents.

"This keeps us on track to deliver a station in Wixams in 2024.”

Bedford Borough Council hopes the station will cut down trips on the A6 and help reduce congestion and support its sustainability strategy.

Compared to the other options, the council felt the preferred layout of the station is likely to be safer and quicker to construct - and will offer a safer and higher quality service to passengers once operational.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We stepped in to spearhead the development of this station when previous plans for this long promised station had fallen through.