Railway station at Wixams remains on track to open in 2024
The council hopes the new station will cut down trips on the A6 and reduce congestion
A preferred design for the railway station in Wixams has been selected.
Councillor Michael Headley, portfolio holder for rail, said: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to progress to this next stage. This design had the best support from the railway stakeholders and will provide a great passenger experience for local residents.
"This keeps us on track to deliver a station in Wixams in 2024.”
Bedford Borough Council hopes the station will cut down trips on the A6 and help reduce congestion and support its sustainability strategy.
Compared to the other options, the council felt the preferred layout of the station is likely to be safer and quicker to construct - and will offer a safer and higher quality service to passengers once operational.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We stepped in to spearhead the development of this station when previous plans for this long promised station had fallen through.
"The new station will improve the rail infrastructure so that commuters don’t have to travel into Bedford or Flitwick, easing the congestion on our roads. Investing in rail is a huge part of our sustainable transport strategy and I am very excited for the opening of the new station in 2024.”