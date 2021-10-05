Rail operator at Bedford on the hunt for 250 apprentices

Thameslink, together with other rail firms in the country, are set to increase the number of apprenticeship programmes.

The training will cover engineering, customer services, train driving and administration across Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

The apprenticeship programme is open to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Could you work for Govia Thameslink?

Parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is seeking to reach as diverse a range of potential applicants as possible.

The rail company is currently on target to hire 200 apprentices before the end of 2021, with some schemes already open for applications.

Sydney Granger, 21, knew she didn’t want to go to university when she left school and was pleasantly surprised by all the options available.

She said: “I love the practical element to the course because it really helps expand my knowledge of units, tools and equipment that I’ll be using every day.

"I want people my age to realise that university isn’t the only option, there are so many possibilities when it comes to apprenticeships and I would love others to seriously consider it.”

Yvonne Baiden, 51, who is currently in her second year of a Level 3 Rail Engineering Technician Apprenticeship. said: “I’m a full-time mum to three children, as well as being a grandparent. I don’t get much time to myself but I’m not letting that stop me working towards my career goals.