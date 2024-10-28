Rag’n’Bone Man to play Bedford Park next year as part of Summer Sessions line up

Rag’n’Bone Man will headline Bedford Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025

The next gig as part of the Summer Sessions 2025 has been announced.

Rag’n’Bone Man will headline the park on Saturday, July 5, next year – and tickets go on sale this Friday (November 1).

He’ll be joined at the concert – brought to Bedford by Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor – by British Americana sensation, Elles Bailey.

Known for his soulful voice and genre-blending sound, Rag’n’Bone Man is the latest addition to the Summer Sessionsfollowing the previously announced headliner Simple Minds.

Hailing from East Sussex, Rag’n’Bone Man broke on to the scene in 2016 with his powerful single Human, blending blues and hip-hop with raw emotion.

Known for his commanding stage presence and soulful vocals, his live performances have captivated audiences across sold-out arenas and major festivals worldwide.

His debut album Human went 4x platinum and even earned him a BRIT Award.