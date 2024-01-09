Radwell Bridge still closed after flooding as water levels at Bedford's Town Bridge remain high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Radwell Bridge remains closed until water levels subside following the flooding caused by Storm Henk.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Bedford Borough Council confirmed Felmersham Bridge, Harrold Bridge and Oakley Bridge were now all open.

It also said: “You can't get under the Town Bridge, please use the pedestrian crossings either side of the bridge to cross.”

From left, Bedford Town Bridge and Radwell Bridge (Pictures: Bedford Borough Council)

The path to Priory Business Park via Priory Marina, and the path around the main lake are also still flooded and should be open tomorrow (Wednesday).

Under Longholme Way from Aspects to Oasis is flooded but you can now get over the Iron Bridge and across Route 51. The subway is also still flooded so use the crossing near the roundabout to the Athletic Stadium.

Over the Iron Bridge from Aspects, you can turn right along the path to the crossing to Fenlake Road but not the path alongside the river. Over the Butterfly Bridge to the boating lake is still flooded to the right and left.

